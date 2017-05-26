Our 51st Anniversary

TODAY, Guyana celebrates its 51st Anniversary of political independence. This milestone, when compared to many countries around the world, makes Guyana a relatively young nation.

But in a world that is becoming more complex and fast-paced, where forces of global trade can leave young societies dependent or lagging, threats of terrorism make us vulnerable, what Guyanese can maintain and deepen is that unity of purpose that birthed this nation.

Our country, irrespective of historical hostility between and among groups, on the eve of independence, saw the unanimity of purpose and aspiration to be “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.” At this stage of the nation’s evolution, we need to not only recognise and acknowledge the contributions of each group, but also find ways in which we build an environment of equity.

Historical differences that may have divided us must now serve as lessons to unite us. The tendency to blame others for our present state of achieving the much sought after national unity, where they are deceased, those alive must take responsibility for either failing to learn from their missteps or moving to correct them. The divisive boast of which group did more than which is counter-productive to the accurate evolution of the nation and the role each played, at different periods and collectively, in its development.

Guyanese — regardless of diversity — must recognise and appreciate that Guyana is the only place we can truly call home and therefore must have a vested interest in protecting it, resolving our differences and working in harmony. Fifty-one years after from whence we came should only matter as to where we were born in this beautiful land. To ignore that this anniversary finds sections of society and individuals disgruntled is to ignore the importance of every group and individual in the nation.

Similarly, efforts to ensure national unity and cohesion should not see bystanders but groups and individuals seeking to get involved. At the most basic of analogies, a nation can be likened to a family unit. There will be conflicts and discord, but neither should undermine the importance of keeping the unit together. Where Guyanese are perceived to be disunited when it comes to the preservation of the nation and the achievements of their ancestors, it creates opportunities for external forces to undermine our quest for peace.

External threats as in mistreatment of Guyanese workers and misplaced claims to our territorial integrity require singleness of purpose and commitment to ensure that those who seek to violate us know that we would cherish and defend forever the nation that gave us birth. The resources of this country are meant to be exploited by the people, for the benefit of the people. It requires not only vigilance in ensuring that these are secured, but also warding off any invader that seeks to violate us and our resources.

The management of the nation’s business, the growth and development of its citizens require the involvement of all. To the extent that the laws of Guyana allow for this, it is urged that it be respected. Irrespective of our breed, hue, or quality, as Guyanese we must strive to live up to the ideals that we stand firm in the never-changing creed of national unity. This means that our development not only requires, but must see singleness of purpose in stamping out corruption, discrimination, and all practices inimical to the process. As citizens, it is important to put our proverbial shoulders to the wheel in moving the nation forward. To the extent where any feels excluded or is excluded, the responsibility becomes all to help in removing perception of alienation.

Nation-building is hard work. None can pretend it would be easy. And because it is hard work it requires the inputs of all, understanding and respecting the rights and freedoms of all. This nation is fortunate to have a blueprint in helping us to achieve this, i.e., the Guyana Constitution. When these fundamentals are acknowledged and reinforced in our daily lives, Guyana can climb the glorious perch to fame and prosperity.