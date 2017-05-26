KMTC Independence horse race meet fixed for tomorrow

THE Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) will stage its annual Independence horse race meet tomorrow at the club’s facility, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, beginning at 13:00hrs.

The event, which will be held under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA) will see the feature event contested between horses classified E1 and Lower special weights over a distance of five furlongs, and carries a first prize money of $500 000.

Other events include one for I ‘3’ and three-year-old Guyana-bred horses, and has at stake $200 000 for the winner.

H1 and Lower horses will compete for a $200 000 first prize money, while H1 and Lower animals will compete for a $260 000 first prize.

Then organisers have set a race for L class animals, with the winner receiving $100 000. There will also be a race for J1 and Lower animals, which has at stake $160 000 for the winner.

`K’ Class and `J’ Class animals will vie for supremacy for $120 000 and $140 000 respectively in two different races.

Information from the organising committee indicated that a number of top local horses will be in action.

It was also related that the track remains in excellent condition despite the current rainy season.