ICFRA Chairman accepts invitation to GNRA 150th Caribbean C/ships

PHIL Harrison, chairman of the International Confederation of Fullbore Rifle Association (ICFRA) Commonwealth Committee has accepted an invitation from the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) to be a part of Guyana’s 150th Anniversary celebration, which also doubles with the West Indies Fullbore championships from October 9 to 15 at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

According to Guyana’s Fullbore captain Mahendra Persaud, Guyana is once again privileged to welcome Harrison back in Guyana following his visit here with Middlesex Rifle Shooting Association of Great Britain in 2009.

Harrison’s expertise in the technical aspect of the sport will go a long way in assisting the smooth flow of the championships which will have over 140 marksmen from around the world present and will be the biggest rifle-shooting event in the Caribbean.

Guyanese shooters hold the titles of the defending long- and short-range champions and will be looking to make a successful defence of those titles as they will take on Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda as well as some of the best nations at the world level, including Great Britain, Australia, Canada, USA, Scotland and Wales.

According to the GNRA, the association has spent millions of dollars to refurbish the Timehri Ranges and the Guyana Defence Force has been very supportive in every regard.

The logistics, in terms of accommodation and transportation, among other areas, have almost been ironed out and the Guyana team commenced training last Sunday, but the inclement weather caused the practice shoot to be cut short.

However, the local marksmen will `play catch up’ today and tomorrow in order to get in shape.