Guyanese to participate in UN 2017 Summer Youth Assembly

GUYANA will participate in the twentieth session of the United Nations’ Summer Youth Assembly to be held at its headquarters in New York from August 8-13, 2017, which will focus on involving youth leaders in advancing measures for sustainable development under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).

The green light for the attendance of four youths to the event was given by the Cabinet at the recent meeting held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

The attendees are Ms. Miracle Miller, who is a Youth and Community Development Worker attached to the Come Alive Network; Mr. Riaz Rupnarine, a Youth and Community Development Worker with the Jacklow Youth Organisation; Ms. Adeti de Jesus, who holds the position of Senior Research Planning and Development Officer in the office of the Presidential Advisor on Youth Empowerment and Mr. Ronald Austin Jr., who is a Senior Education and Training Officer, also attached to the office of the Presidential Advisor on Youth Empowerment.

Their attendance will be in pursuit of the aims and objectives of the National Youth Policy that was approved by the National Assembly in October, 2016.