GFF Ordinary Congress on today

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and their membership will gather today at the Park View Hotel from 10:00hrs, for the Ordinary Congress.

However, the federation’s president, Wayne Forde, though not being specific, stated the Congress will see a representation from the GFF’s 22 members.

According to Forde, while the Convocation was sent to each of their 22 members, some were reluctant to respond within the specified time, even after the federation had expanded the deadline period.

“No one was left out; all of our members were sent the convocation on a timely manner and a few failed to respond in time; even as we called, emailed, extended the deadline, a few didn’t respond in time,” Forde said, when asked specifically about the representation of the four Elite League clubs.

STAG ELITE LEAGUE FIASCO

Alpha United, Slingerz FC, the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Pele refused to participate in the second staging of the STAG Elite League, calling the GFF’s move to expand the league from eight to ten teams illegitimate under the context of breaching the constitution.

The Wayne Forde-led GFF thought it was best to invite Linden’s Topp XX and Victoria Kings from the East Coast of Demerara to be part of the STAG Elite League, but, the four aforementioned clubs argued that the federation’s constitution clearly states that in order for the clubs to be part of the league, they will first have to be a member for the GFF, using Article 9 and 10 of the constitution which speaks specially to membership.

Forde, speaking exclusively to Chronicle Sport yesterday, however, when asked if the Elite League fiasco will be a topical issue at tomorrow’s Ordinary Congress, said, “No.”. I think out of courtesy, the Executive Committee will explain to our members how things went down and may answer whatever question they might have, but I don’t see this issue being a big issue tomorrow (today).”

INVESTIGATION INTO MEXICO GAME

Forde confirmed that the Fruta Conquerors Football Club has tabled a motion mandating that an investigation be launched into the scandalous-switched Mexico FIFA World Cup 2014 Qualifier.

Guyana were due to face Mexico at the Guyana National Stadium during their historic run at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. However, the GFF sold the hosting rights for the game which was then hosted at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas.

“Be It Resolved: That this May 27, GFF Congress mandates the executive of the GFF to commission an investigation within 14 days of this Congress’ consent into the fiasco of the Mexico-Guyana game in the USA and have a report of the findings presented to the next Ordinary Congress,” the motion stated.

“This is something that our executive committee would support because that investigation is going to be very wide-scale and as such it will cost us (the GFF) a lot, but now, with the congress calling for it (an investigation), we can now lobby FIFA for the funding to make that happen since it will have to be independently done,” Forde said.

The Fruta Conquerors’ motion also asked: “Be it Further Resolved: That this investigation address whether any oral or written contract was entered into with players and staff for that game and if the-then GFF was a party to the same.”

Forde also said that he campaigned on the grounds of unearthing the truth behind the proposed motion by the Conquerors club and as such, it is something that will have the fullest support of the GFF.