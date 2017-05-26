Dog food business a nuisance

Dear Editor

AS a concerned resident living in South Ruimveldt, Jackenville, Georgetown, I have observed that the owner of a dog food business located at the above address, is conducting his business under insanitary conditions that are affecting residents of the said area, since the waste from his business is clogging the drains.

Residents have complained numerous times about the insanitary conditions to City Hall, but nothing has been done. After investigating this matter personally, I found out that the individual does not have permission to conduct such business in the vicinity.

On behalf of the residents of this community, we can no longer continue to endure the unhealthy conditions while the proprietor continues his business at the expense of our health. We are kindly asking the relevant authority to look into this matter speedily.

Regards

Concerned Resident