Colour and cheer

…Guyanese usher in 51st Independence in grand way

By Tamica Garnett and Vishani Ragobeer

It was a night of colourful celebration of our culture, landscape and national pride, but that by no means diminished the awe and excitement that Thursday night’s 51st Independence flag raising ceremony inspired in the thousands who packed the D’Urban Park venue, or caught the spectacle on television.

From the wave of cheers and applause that came with President David Granger’s 11pm arrival, to the breathtaking fireworks that marked the ceremony’s closure, it was another year, another well celebrated year of being an independent nation.

But nothing evoked pride like seeing the majestic Golden Arrowhead again raised in a symbol of Guyana’s freedom. Musical interlude and performances by singer Abel Stokes entertained patrons who began arriving from early Thursday evening, hoping to secure the best seats in the house that afforded the best view of the stage.

There was also steel band music and the sweet serenade of an encouraging choir uniformly decked out in white, as all awaited the president and prime minister’s arrival. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo arrived first to a thunderous welcome and so was President Granger who brought the patrons to their feet cheering and waving.

The ceremony then promptly got started with a flamboyant dance illustrating Guyana’s vibrant fauna, by a collection of young dancers. They were soon after joined by a display of the culture of the first race to populate Guyana’s terrain–the Indigenous peoples. Decked out in their traditional garbs, and hoisting the tools of their ancestors.

The African dancers next entered the mix, taking centre stage before slowly fading to the side and clearing the way for the Indian dancers. A presentation from a Christian dance group was also a part of the late night’s demonstration. Before long it was time for the Guard of Honour march in preparation of the raising of the flag.

Here members of the armed forces marched onto the square. There were mixed reactions from the crowd as the most anticipated moment, the hoisting of the flag, finally arrived. Guyanese present either stood in silence and awe or screamed excitedly, there was no in between. The soldiers steadily hoisted the flag and just as the Golden Arrowhead kissed the top of the 200 feet pole, all in attendance rejoiced triumphantly at Guyana’s milestone.

The thousands of Guyanese present at the D’Urban Park stood up and cheered as the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted to declare Guyana’s 51st Independence Anniversary. If one could see what pride looked like, or heard what it sounded like, that would have been exemplified when patriots stood at attention and belted the words of the National Pledge and all four stanzas of the National Anthem as the wind rippled through the Golden Arrowhead.

Overwhelming sense of pride

Meanwhile, Guyana Chronicle chatted with few members from the mammoth crowd as they waited. Jackie Selman who came out with her daughter and nephew to enjoy the festivities related that being at the D’Urban Park filled her with an overwhelming sense of pride. She expressed that seeing fellow Guyanese of all ethnicities congregated here to celebrate the nation’s independence anniversary was truly amazing and shows how far we have come.

Benjamin (only name given) was actually spending the anniversary here in Guyana after “many” of being abroad. “You don’t get this feeling anywhere else in the world,” she stated last. Elizabeth Drayton, Benjamin’s sister disclosed that in fact she has been able to celebrate all of Guyana’s Independence anniversaries from 1966 to the present and she related that each year just seems to outdo the year before. Both sisters urged all Guyanese to join in the celebration of our 51st Anniversary.

A veteran of 23 years in the National Service and Guyana Defense Force (GDF) and an undoubted patriot, Oswale Yaw, could not control his excitement and stood tall awaiting the ceremony. Yaw said that even though this is the year after our Jubilee Anniversary, the celebrations seem nonetheless. He expressed that it was remarkable how all Guyanese could come together to celebrate an occasion important to all of us and urged unity among all Guyanese. As the theme for this year’s Independence Anniversary stated, “Unity in diversity in a green economy”, the flag raising ceremony truly reflected unity among the diverse Guyanese population in attendance.