Cautious but optimistic as he prepares for South American Juniors

Dubbed the biggest athletic meet ever locally, almost 50 athletes will represent Guyana at the South American Junior Championships next weekend.

Many local athletes are excited and have high hopes of making Guyana proud, which will see over 300 junior athletes from across 13 nations competing.

However, athlete Daniel Williams is hopeful of doing his country proud and adding to the medal count at the prestigious meet.

The 17-year-old recently returned from the CARIFTA Games where he wasn’t at his best. He participated in both the boys youth high jump and 400m but failed to medal in of his events, neither did he improve on his season’s performances.

All that aside the Lindener still remains one of Guyana’s brighter young athletic prospect, and is now hoping that he can redeem himself come next weekend.

Williams earned his first medals at age nine at the Nationals in the boys’ under 10 100m event. From there on that performance aspired him to build on an athletic career, something is has great passion of.

After that performance, Williams went go on to join the Upper Demerara Schools Track Club, training under coach Johnny Greavesande, and the very next year at the Nationals he clinched his first gold medal at the competition.

Attending the competition every year since, Williams went on to medal at every year. He eventually medal with bronze at the Caribbean Teacher’s Union Games, until last year in his best athletics achievement he returned as Guyana’s top performing athlete at the South America Youth Championships, returning with two silvers and a bronze medals.