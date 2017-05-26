Blake vows to let feet do the talking

A SEEMINGLY resurgent Yohan Blake, once thought to be the heir apparent to Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, has vowed to let his feet do the talking in response to critics who have come to doubt his credentials.

Several seasons ago, it seemed the sky was the limit for the runner, who was not only tipped as a replacement for his more illustrious teammate Bolt, but even thought of as a direct rival to the world’s fastest man.

After claiming the World Championship 100m title in 2011 Blake went on to set the second fastest times ever over the 100m and 200m distances at 9.69 and 19.26.

In 2013 things took a dark turn for the sprinter, after he suffered a serious hamstring injury. The following year, Blake’s problems were compounded after he suffered what could have been a career-ending tear in the other hamstring, from which he has struggled to get back to his best.

For some, the 26-year-old will never get back to the heights that saw him so close to Bolt, but he has vowed to prove them wrong.

“I will let my feet speak,” Blake told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

His confidence will not have been hurt by an impressive 9.93 seconds clocking at last weekend’s Jamaica Invitational and the 2011 World Champion believes much faster times are in store.

“I am feeling good; this is my first 100m this season and running 9.93 seconds, I am really happy,” he added.

“I felt really good and just went with the flow … coach said to come out here and take it easy.” (Sportsmax)