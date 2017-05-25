Vendor accused of smuggling alcohol to prisoner

An East Bank Demerara man, who was allegedly caught by police at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court lockup with “vodka” in two water bottles, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Thursday.

Mark McLennan, a vendor of Meadow Bank, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the offence, which alleged that on May 24, 2017, he brought two tropical mist water bottles with suspected alcohol inside for Howard Rambarose, a prisoner, who is on remand for murder.

Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore made no objection to the accused being released on substantial bail. According to Moore, ranks became suspicious after they examined the content inside the bottles and a strong scent of alcohol emerged. The officers seized the bottles and arrested McLennan, who was taken to the Brickdam Police Station, where the substance was tested positive for alcohol.

The Chief Magistrate released the vendor on $50,000 bail and transferred the matter to City Magistrate, Judy Latchman for June 12, 2017.