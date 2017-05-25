Sparta Boss eye another title in ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal tournament starting tonight

THE proverbial ‘kings of futsal’ Sparta Boss, will begin their quest to claim another title when they play in the feature game on the opening night of the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co.GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament.

The inaugural tournament kicks off tonight at the National Gymnasium, where 24 of the country’s top futsal teams will take aim at winning the $500 000 first place prize. Second-, third- and fourth-place finishers are set to collect $200 000, $100 000 and $50 000 respectively.

With the likes of Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson and Devon Millington in their side, Sparta Boss will have to get past West Back Road, since the tournament takes an unusual format, with the 24 teams playing a knockout round, and the top 12 (three groups of four) playing a round-robin.

A Linden versus Georgetown clash will be the feature game of the evening, as Linden’s Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ champions Dave and Celena square off against Sophia from 19:30hrs, after the opening game between Agricola and Beterverwagting (BV)-A at 19:00hrs.

These two communities have long battled one another for supremacy in sports and this encounter will no doubt be used to reinforce that contention.

West Demerara Guinness champions Showstoppers will come up against Tiger Bay – a team searching to restore their reputation as being one of the best teams in the shorter format.

All the matchups should give the tournament the ideal start, that is to entertain fans and put on display the customary skills and speed that are the main characteristics of the format.

Meanwhile, according to the organisers, every night two lucky fans will have the opportunity to win one pennyweight of gold or its equivalent. There will be several other novelty events which will allow patrons to win prizes.

Below are the fixtures for the first two nights.

Tonight’s round of matches:

Agricola vs BV-A – 19:00rs

Festival City vs Albouystown – 19:30hrs

Sophia vs Dave and Celena All-Stars – 20:00hrs

Showstoppers vs Tiger Bay – 20:30hrs

Broad Street vs Kitty – 21:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs West Back Road – 21:30hrs

Tomorrow’s fixtures:

Tucville vs Melanie – 19:00hrs

Plaisance vs Alexander Village – 19:30hrs

Bent Street vs Campbellville – 20:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Future Stars – 20:30hrs

West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ vs North Ruimveldt – 21:00hrs

Back Circle vs Globe Yard – 21:30hrs