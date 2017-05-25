South Vryheid’s Lust Sports Committee to stage Day of Sports today

THE South Vryheid’s Lust Sports Committee, in collaboration with former members of the Black Stallion Football Club, will stage a Day of Sports today in recognition of Guyana’s 51st Independence Anniversary celebration.

According to organiser of the event, Johnny `Overseas’ Barnwell, the day’s activities include a one-lap cycle race, which is open to all cyclists as well as a four-a-side small goal football tournament, a penalty shoot-out and a basketball tournament.

Entrance fee for the football tournament is $4 000 per team, and the teams expected to be on show are Sophia All Stars, Better Hope, Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Ogle and North Sophia among others.

Trophies and medals have been donated by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and Tent City among others.

Snacks and drinks will be on sale..