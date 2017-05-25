Minibus ‘tout’ accused of chopping off man’s thumb

A ‘tout’ was released on $90,000 bail by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan for the offence of wounding on Thursday.

Devon Charles of West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown denied that on May 20, 2017 at London Street, Stabroek Market, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Leon Hinds with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

Charles’ attorney, Paul Fung-a-fat in his application for bail told the court that on the day in question, Hinds attacked his client with a knife and his client armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the man in self-defense.

However, Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore explained that both Charles and Hinds are touts at the Route 47 bus park and on the day in question, the men had a misunderstanding over a passenger.

Moore noted that Charles became annoyed, armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Hinds several chops about his body and severed the man’s left thumb in the process.

The Prosecutor made no objection to Charles being released on bail but requested that reporting conditions be attached. The Chief Magistrate released Charles on $90,000 bail and ordered him to lodge his passport at the court and report every Friday to the Brickdam Police Station.