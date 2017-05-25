Man wanted for murder of ‘Gangsta Roy’

Ezekiel Edward called ‘Kezie’, is wanted by the police in connection with the murder of Roy Roland, known as “Gangsta Roy,” which occurred between May 16-17, 2017, at Merry Gold Street, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Edward is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 268-2343, 268-2298, 225-2227, 911 or the nearest police station.

His last known address is Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Roland, a Seaman, of lot 25 Castello Housing Scheme, La Penitence, was found lying on the eastern parapet of Marigold Street at around 06:30hrs with a bullet wound to the back of his head. Police found a 9 mm spent shell at the scene.

Reports indicate that prior to the discovery of the body, the man was hanging out with some friends in Albouystown before he met his demise.