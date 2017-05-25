GT Beer is official brand for Xtreme Clean ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal tournament

BANKS DIH Limited under their GT Beer Brand yesterday became the title sponsor of the Xtreme Clean and Maintenance Co. Futsal tournament, scheduled to kick off tonight at the National Gymnasium with six games beginning at 19:00hrs.

Banks DIH Communications Manager, Troy Peters, indicated at a simple ceremony at Thirst Park that the company is “pleased” to be associated with the tournament.

“This is a format that we at Banks own and GT Beer can be called the ‘Champion of Champions’ of football in Guyana. We want to thank Xtreme Clean for having us as a part of this tournament. We are grateful to them and look forward to another successful tournament,” Peters said.

Managing Director of Xtreme Clean and Maintenance Co., Shanai Gomes, was elated; expressing her gratitude to Banks DIH for partnering with the new company, stating that their support is indicative of how far Xtreme Clean has come as an organisation.

Some of the country’s top Futsal teams will converge on the venue for the event that is set to kick off at 18:00hrs each night. The tournament will continue tomorrow and Sunday. The other playing dates are June 6, 8 and 13 before semi-finals on June 15 and the final on June 17.

Twenty four teams were invited to participate in the tournament. The winning team will win a whopping $500 000 (2½ ounces of gold) while second-placers take home $200,000 (1 ounce of gold), third-placers $100,000 (½ ounce of gold) and fourth-placers $50 000. Trophies will boost all cash prizes. The MVP will also receive gold jewellery.

The proprietor of the Xtreme Clean and Maintenance Company said that they have engaged all major stakeholders to make the event a success, including the Guyana Police Force, who will be providing security every night for the Futsal showdown.

In addition to the hefty cash prizes for the teams, there will be giveaways each night for patrons, who will have the opportunity to win pennyweights of gold through novelty activities such as the penalty kick and freestyle skill challenge.

Other sponsors include Trophy Stall, Fasgrafix and Jefford’s Distribution and Sales; Giftland Distribution Store and FARMSUP Mining Investments Inc.