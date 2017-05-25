Cyclists Anthony, Hinds did Guyana proud in French Guiana

THE duo of Michael Anthony and Orville Hinds did local cycling proud last Sunday when they competed in the 12th edition of the du Grand Prix Boulangerie Albert.

According to reports, Anthony placed fifth in the elite category and first in the category 3, while Hinds finished in the bunch.

Hinds was very aggressive and midway into the race he, along with Teddy Ringuet, had over three minutes on the chasing peloton, but Hinds sat up due to becoming dehydrated and the two breakaway riders were then caught by a charging peloton.

Thereafter lots of attacks occurred. From a group of nine riders Theybyne Ludwig of ECG was victorious.

Patrice De Nays of VCG and Zephirin Jairus of USLM placed second and third respectively.

The report stated that Anthony and Hinds rode brilliantly on the toughest race to date in French Guiana. It was a gruelling 134km race into the mountains of Cacao with gradients of 10 to 14 %.

The race got underway with 75 starters and only 30 riders completed the event.