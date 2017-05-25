Case dismissed against woman granted presidential pardon  

A former cashier of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, who was granted a presidential pardon in 2016, had the charge of simple larceny dismissed against her by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Thursday.

Tiffany Peters, 26 was granted a presidential pardon in 2016 after she was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for stealing over $3M while being employed as a clerk at the court in 2014.

However, in January 2017, Peters was placed before the court on another charge with stemmed from the same offence. The allegation read that between January 12, 2012 and August 7, 2012 while being employed at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court as a cashier, Peters stole $1.1 million, property of the state of Guyana.

According to Guyana’s laws, the person(s) could not be convicted within one year of their presidential pardon and it was on this ground that the Chief Magistrate dismissed the case against the young lady.

The Chief Magistrate in her ruling also pointed out that a person cannot be on trial for an offence that he/she was convicted/ pardon on.

Peters was represented by Latchmie Rahamat and the case was prosecuted by Arvin Moore.