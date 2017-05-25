Brazil revokes military deployment decree

[BBC] – Brazilian President Michel Temer has revoked a decree that deployed troops in the capital, Brasilia, to defend government buildings against protests.

The decree was made on Wednesday when the government said police could not contain anti-government demonstrations.

However, the move was strongly criticised by city authorities and the opposition.

Protesters want the resignation of President Temer, fresh elections, and the withdrawal of economic reforms.

On Wednesday, demonstrators started a fire inside the ministry of agriculture and damaged several other ministerial buildings.