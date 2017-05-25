Bangladesh rise to No.6 in ODI rankings

BANGLADESH have climbed up to No. 6 on the ICC ODI rankings on the back of their first victory over New Zealand in conditions outside of home.

The five-wicket win came in Dublin where the teams were engaged in a tri-nation tournament with hosts Ireland ahead of the Champions Trophy. Bangladesh now sit above three Full Members – Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies – and have 18 rating points behind England.

In the current rankings cycle, results between May 2016 and 2017 get 100% weightage and those between May 2014 and 2016 get 50%. Bangladesh won six out of 14 completed games between May 2016 and 2017, including a drawn series with Sri Lanka. They qualified for the Champions Trophy, a tournament they will play for the first time in 10 years.

Bangladesh had 18 wins in 28 completed games between May 2014 and 2016, when they made the World Cup quarter-final and earned series wins over India, South Africa and Pakistan.

The top eight teams on September 30 this year gain automatic qualification to the 2019 World Cup. At the May 1 rankings update, Bangladesh were in seventh place with 91 points, with Pakistan only three points behind them.

Their promotion now to No. 6 gives them a lot more breathing space.

