18 months jail for miner charged with robbery

A MINER appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, charged with two robbery related offences.

Daniel Parris of Pouderoyen, West Coast Demerara was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after confessing to one of the robbery charges. The court heard that on April 28, 2017 at High Street, Georgetown with the use of personal violence, Parris robbed Paul Ramdeholl of a $140,000 Samsung cellphone; a phone case valued $4,000 along with $50,000 cash.

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore said that on the day in question, Ramdeholl was walking along High Street when he was approached by Parris who snatched and threw him on the ground. Moore pointed out that the victim became afraid after the accused demanded that he hand over all valuables to him. The accused took the items and made good his escape.

The victim reported the matter to the police, however at a later date Ramdeholl saw the accused in the Ruimveldt area and pointed him out to the police. Parris reportedly confessed to the crime and admitted that he stole the phone but had already sold the articles.

“I’m sorry that I committed this offence…I ask you for leniency, ” the unrepresented accused told the court. He was sentenced to 18 months for this offence.

Meanwhile, Parris was remanded to prison after denying the other robbery charge, which alleged that on March 13, 2017 at High Street, Parris while being armed with a knife, robbed Boyd Jacobs of a BLU cellphone valued $18,000 and a $15,000 mountain bike. He was remanded until June 9, 2017.