Youth Week with a folk day

As part of Youth Week students from 12 Primary and Secondary Schools in Region Four congregated at the Bladen Hall Secondary School on Tuesday for a day of folklore.

Chaired by Ossie Nedd, the programme saw the schoolchildren displaying their talents

in song, dance and drama. Most of the schools opted to recite national and folk songs in their presentations, all of which were well received.

The event was the third activity on the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport’s calendar of activities for the observance of National Youth Week and the nation’s 51st Independence Anniversary. In this Ministry of Education photo students of Lusignan Primary perform a folk song medley.