Youth fair targets talent development

STUDENTS from various parts of Guyana were treated to a youth exposition and health fair aimed at providing a comprehensive guide to choosing their careers or furthering their studies while encouraging health consciousness.

The exposition and fair on Wednesday was held in observance of National Youth Week at the D’Urban Park, Georgtown.

According to Minister within the Ministry of Education with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Nicolette Henry, the event was tailored to provide “comprehensive and up-to-date” information to assist youths in their quest of seeking careers or in furthering their education to qualify their future professional aspirations.

Aligned with the address of Minister Henry, the fair featured a wide array of stakeholders across various government ministries and other governmental bodies; non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA); business agencies like the Small Business Bureau and Global Technology; and educational institutions such as the Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology, E.R Burrowes School of Art and the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

Students were allowed to peruse various booths showcasing opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, agriculture, the arts and many more and engage with representatives of the various institutions on offers available to them.

The Public Health Ministry hosted several booths seeking to raise health consciousness among youths. Notably, there was emphasis on mental health awareness.

The junior Education Minister attested that while the nation faces many challenges, perhaps the greatest challenge lies in its ability (or lack thereof) to adequately create the best work-force that is able to compete with the rest of the world.

Thus, she accounted that the future prosperity of Guyana depends on identifying the talents, skills and creativity of her youths and the undertaking of measures now, such as this exposition, to harvest and hone them.



In this regard, she highlighted the government’s endeavors towards developing youth with the launch of the $50M Youth Innovation Project of Guyana (YIPoG), the development of a National Youth Policy and the launch of a National Youth Corps in 2018.

Public Telecommunications Minister, Catherine Hughes, who also spoke, expressed sentiments.

“We need to focus more on our young people,” Minister Hughes stressed.

ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES

She reflected upon the daunting tales of some unfortunate children in Syria and conceded that while more can be done for young people in Guyana, Guyanese are still fortunate to be in a country with “endless opportunities”.

Hughes also noted that young people in Guyana are afforded immense access to information and technology.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” she said in her concluding remarks and encouraged all young people to make full use of the opportunities the government is trying to give them while striving for excellence.

Responding to the calls for all stakeholders to become involved in developing the future leaders and workforce of Guyana, one stakeholder- Global Technology presented the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport with 10 scholarships.

The scholarships given to Minister Henry by Global Technology Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Melville, were in memory of Kevon Scipio, the lad who died amid last year’s Jubilee celebrations.

The scholarships afford 10 young persons who are financially challenged, to complete full programme courses of their choice at Global Technology. Melville asserted that while these scholarships are only being given this year, the business entity would be willing to engage with the Ministry again next year.