‘This is a call to service’ -Harmon tells state media boards

MEMBERS of the Boards of Directors of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) and the National Communications Network Inc. (NCN) on Wednesday received their instruments from Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and were called upon to serve the country and not seek self-gratification.

At a simple ceremony held at the home of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon urged those appointed to the two state boards to remember that they are not appointed to serve themselves but to serve the people.

“This is a call to service,” said Harmon as he assured that his administration is not going to intervene in the work of the appointed boards.

“We are not here in the government to tell you what to do. We believe our work speaks for itself. I believe in transparency; the boards should have integrity, and that you should be open to the Guyanese people. At the level of State, we look forward to service from you,” he said.

Harmon explained that since taking office, there has been a change in the landscape of the country and noted the importance of information being filtered to all parts of the country. The newly-installed Chairman of GNNL is former magistrate,Geeta Chandan- Edmond and she is accompanied by new board members: Hakim Khan, Sherod Duncan, Hilbert Foster and Arron Fraser.

Re-appointed directors are Ruel Johnson, Karen Davis, Bert Wilkinson and Tabitha Sarabo-Halley. Wilkinson and Sarabo-Halley are both overseas.

Meanwhile, NCN’s board is chaired by veteran broadcaster, Enrico Woolford and he is supported by veteran broadcaster, Margaret Lawrence. Lawrence is the only returning member from the previous board. The new NCN directors are: journalist Gordon Moseley, Iwokrama CEO, Dane Gobin, new media specialist, Michael Leonard and Kamal Persaud, the Deputy Mayor of Bartica.

Meanwhile, Harmon noted that his administration has changed the way the nation views boards and entities that operate under the state sector and stressed that entities are now independent.

“We have made these entities independent, we have given them the resources to perform their duties in an independent and impartial way, and in that regard we expect out of these boards to give guidance on policy in relation to broadcasting and in relation to the print media,” he said.

The Minister of State said too that it is critical that citizens are informed of government’s action and stated that it is the two state entities, Guyana Chronicle and NCN that are responsible for informing the nation of developments.

“I believe your work is important… you are at the forefront of what we do and say in the government.If as a state we are unable to communicate the work which we do, we are unable to communicate our message to the length and breadth of this country, then people will say, ‘y’all are doing nothing as a government’,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nagamootoo, who has oversight of the state media and public information said, “We have the defined function for public information that delimits the temptation of partisan slant.”

He further noted that the new boards have been incorporated during an “auspicious time”.

“We are now re-positioning the public information platforms to serve the people of Guyana to be able to take information as well as government policies, activities to the people …” said the Prime Minister who stressed it is necessary to ensure that the public receives value for money.

“No section of our population should feel left out of the flow of information,” added the Prime Minister who noted that the boards comprise of highly respected individuals with a wide range of professional competencies.

He urged the new boards to work together to give clear policy direction to the two state media bodies and who will lead the continued improvement in the provision of fair and balanced content and stressed that both GNNL and NCN have a higher responsibility to the citizenry to report on all matters pertaining to the three arms of the state – the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.