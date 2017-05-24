Relatives of Essequibo accident victim want probe into escape of suspect

RELATIVES of a former Courts Manager Chandanie Dass who was killed in a fatal accident on August 2, 2014, on Annandale Public Road, Essequibo Coast, are calling on the commissioner of police to investigate the circumstances under which the accused escaped police custody April last.

After months of hunting for the fugitive driver, 21-year-old Nicklous Singh, who was involved in the fatal accident, ranks attached to Police ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast and Islands), caught the suspect who managed to escape from custody with the handcuffs still on.

Acting on a tip-off, police ranks had nabbed the suspect at his parents’ home in Annandale Village, Essequibo Coast. Relatives are adamant that his parents are harbouring the wanted suspect.

Reports indicate that on Saturday, August 2, 2014, on the Annandale Public Road, Essequibo Coast, the accused drove motor vehicle PRR 9027 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Chandanie Dass.

Dass, 32, was driving motor car PSS 3067 south on the Annandale Public Road when the vehicle driven by Singh (PRR 9027) slammed into her. She was returning from a wedding reception, along with her cousin, Ponnai Dass. Both women were pinned in the wreckage after the accident. They were pulled out and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital by residents of the community.

Dass, who sustained extensive spinal and other injuries, succumbed on August 4, 2014, after she was air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. She was described as a very hardworking and determined young woman.

Singh was in Police custody in November 2015, and was granted $150,000 bail. He signed a document to return to court, but was a no-show on November 18, 2015 at the Suddie Magistrates Court. The then Police Prosecutor Ramsahoye Rambajue asked for an arrest warrant to be issued for the defendant, after he had repeatedly failed to attend court. The case had been adjourned on numerous occasions on account of the suspect’s absence.

The father of the deceased, Dhanraj Dass, said he would like to see justice done in his daughter’s case.