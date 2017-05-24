Nine-member delegation for CFATF plenary

DEMONSTRATING its commitment to one of the key objectives of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Chair’s Work Programme 2016/2017, strengthening preparedness for the 4th Round of Mutual Evaluations, Guyana, for the first time, will be represented by a noteworthy nine-member delegation at the CFATF XLV Plenary Meetings, being held under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles, Attorney-General, Turks and Caicos Islands.

In a release, the Attorney General’s Chambers said these plenary meetings will be held in Trinidad and Tobago, during May 2017 and will allow for discussion of various matters of interest to members as well as members’ Mutual Evaluation Reports.

The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs the Hon Basil Williams S.C., M.P., will be accompanied by his Special Adviser, Tessa Oudkerk; the Director, Matthew Langevine; Senior Legal Adviser, Alicia Williams and Legal Adviser Yonette Scarville of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU); the Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James; Central Bank Governor Gobind Ganga and Director of the Bank Supervision Department, Ramnarine Lal of the Bank of Guyana and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Teshanna Lake.

In recognition globally of the complexity of the 4th Round Mutual Evaluations, and in order to achieve the level of compliance set by the CFATF, a Compliance Team was established by the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs to ensure that Guyana is adequately prepared for the 4th Round and its challenges.

The Attorney General sought to have corresponding counterparts from Guyana attend the meeting, so that our public sector officials may meet and interact with their colleagues from across the Region and establish networks where possible for future collaboration, sharing experiences and assisting each other in being better prepared for the challenges of the 4th Round Mutual Evaluations. The members of the delegation comprise not only members of the CFATF Working Groups, but also members of the newly established Compliance Team.