Moleson Creek residents receive water for first time

-$10M water distribution network commissioned

THE Ministry of Communities, through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Wednesday commissioned the Jackson/Moleson Creek Water Distribution Network to the value of $10M in Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Ministry also launched a program to begin the installation of a well field in the area by December. Several residents braved miles of slush and muddy road to witness history and some shed tears of joy as they witnessed the end of struggle to access portable water .

The road was never easy as residents walked at least a mile when overhead tanks become empty and fetched water in buckets and bottles on their shoulders when a tractor was not available to take them into the uneven mucky track.

For some, it took a lifetime for a government to finally answer their heartbreaking pleas for help, which included portable water, a good road, electricity and the delivery of old-age pension.

On Wednesday, Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Dawn Hastings-Williams wished the community a Happy 51st Independence anniversary before she finally cut the ribbon and turned the tap on to allow the free flow of portable water out of the GWI installed pipelines.

“I want to wish you a Happy 51st Independence anniversary, and you know I am proud to present to this community as a token of Independence gift, the distribution network for Moleson/Jackson community and I think that’s a very significant gift that you can receive from the APNU/AFC coalition government,” Minister Hastings-Williams declared.

Residents responded with an applause as she explained that the supply of the water is in alignment with President David Granger’s initiative of transforming Guyana into a ‘Green State’ and ensuring the health and good life for all Guyanese.

The project has its genesis in a community outreach by Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally months ago, who after recording the needs of residents of the Crabwood Creek community, contacted GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Van West-Charles for help.

Dr. Van West-Charles then communicated the need to Minister Hastings-Williams and the two collaborated and began working immediately. Within days, officials visited the area to assess the situation and weeks after, the first phase of the project was complete.

“It makes me feel happy to know that families in these areas are receiving portable water for the first time,” the Minister expressed.

She said the need would not have been realised without the cooperation of government and residents of the community, who came out to meet with the Minister of Social Protection during that community outreach.

“The President has asked all his ministers of government to be mobile. We’re not to sit in our offices but we are to come out, (bringing) the ministries to the people and to the communities throughout the length and breadth of Guyana. And that is why Minister Ally was able to come and have an outreach face-to-face meeting to learn about your issues and your needs that we would have to address as a region,” the Minister explained.

She said such meetings create opportunities for government to get firsthand knowledge and a clearer understanding of the needs of local communities and to be able to collaborate with communities in executing its mandate.

“We often hear so many times, ‘united we stand, divided we fall.’ This statement has a very powerful significance behind it. If you didn’t come out to meet Minister Ally and if Minister Ally didn’t come out to meet with you and listen to your concerns and take them back to GWI … if you weren’t interested in the development of your community… it is very, very important that we come out on ministerial visits. You must not tell yourself that government cannot do anything good for you… Coming out to meet Minister Ally was not a waste of time because we are here celebrating and commissioning the distribution network,” Minister Hastings-Williams told the Region Six community.

ROLES OF RDC AND NDC

Addressing Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) executives, the Minister pointed out that they play pivotal roles in ensuring communities they represent receive the necessary development and projects are of high quality.

“You are our watchdogs in these regions, you are the watchdogs in these communities… you have to ensure that whatever projects are being done in your communities are being done properly… we were having too much of substandard works in these far-flown areas… wherever you are and wherever government projects are being done you have to ensure that it’s being done to the value of the money being spent. And only then we can truly say development is taking place in the way it should… be a part of the developmental projects in your communities, you must buy into the idea.”

She explained that water being at the core of sustainable development, it is critical for socio-economic development, healthy eco-systems and human survival, and much is being denied when people are denied adequate water supply.

“Imagine yourself without getting access to water. It takes a lot of energy from us when we have to wake up to cook for our children in order to send them to school, we have to wash, and if you don’t have this resource at home and you have to walk for hours. I have seen some experience where people walk for hours to have access to water.

“I have seen instances where people paid money to bring water to their home and that money could have been used to further their children’s education, to buy a healthy snack for their children but they had to use that (money) to hire vehicles so that they can have access to water that is being dropped to their home… this is no more in Moleson/Jackson Creek because I understand that you’re having your 24-hours supply.”

WELL FIELDS

The Minister noted that the administration is also thinking of establishing well fields so if one well goes down the other well must be able to continue providing residents with water service.

She informed the residents that in government’s investment in green sectors, such as the water sector, it is moving to provide Photovoltaic (PV) System – water system that is powered by the solar panels – from which the Moleson Creek area will benefit.

Meanwhile, GWI Managing Director, Dr. Van West Charles said the organisation strongly supports President Granger’s idea that every community should have equal access to quality services.

“It is important for residents to care the system; protect the system, because this is a service to you and we want to ensure that we can deliver the water; you will get the water 24 hours a day and as I said, I commit to you that before the end of the year we will find the resources to also drill a well in the community,” the GWI boss said.

Chairperson of Jackson/Moleson Creek NDC, Ramela Bhadrasain-Singh said the Council is pleased with government’s response.

“It’s indeed a change coming to Crabwood Creek and I’m happy, and I welcome this project … I would urge you that you use water with care because water is life, and you care the facility you would be having and the services rendered to you. We look forward, in the soon future, for the solar well that has been promised by GWI and I just hope that we can move from here to there,” the NDC Chairperson said.