… but floodwaters receding in Region Eight

DEPUTY Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Kester Craig, said flood waters have receded in Region Eight, but water in the Ireng River remains high.

Several farmlands and homes at Kaibarupai, Waipa, Chenapau, Itabac, Kanapang, Kopinang and Sand Hill Settlement, Region Eight were flooded to a depth of 10 to 25 feet. The recent flood in Region Eight, which began on May 17, 2017, saw continuous heavy rainfall over a period of approximately five days.

A total 521 households and 266 farmlands were affected during the flood, while 61 houses were damaged and 56 were washed away, the Government Information Agency (GINA) reported. Major Craig explained that because of the flood, residents of Kaibarupai were forced to evacuate their homes, and to construct temporary shelters on higher grounds. Even the cassava crop, their main staple, has been affected.

Other impact includes the Kaibarupai Health Post being flooded, a school at Itabac has shifted and become unstable, the school at Kanapang is being used as temporary shelter and damage of roads among others. In this regard a team of engineers will depart for the region to assess roads and buildings affected and formulate a recovery plan to reconstruct the affected buildings. Major Craig said the extent and impact of the flooding continue to be assessed.

Additionally, in Region Seven, communities including Kako, Kamarang, Jawalla were affected by the flood. Eight houses in Kako were flooded, with 17 persons displaced from homes. These have since returned. At Jawalla, several houses were displaced, preventing approximately 80 families from accessing their homes, Craig highlighted. The Deputy Director General noted that there have been reports that there is flooding in Kamarang, Warawatta and Waramadong. “The joint team in the Region is in the process of conducting a damage assessment and needs analysis in this area. No new information has been received on the height and impact of the flood in the Imbaimadai, Philippai, Amokokopi, Quebenang and Paruima communities,” Major Craig indicated. Craig said the situation in Region Seven has been under control by the Region, which has officers who are trained in Disaster Risk Management System. However, the CDC has been working diligently and continues to work in close collaboration with partners to bring relief for the flood affected victims in both regions.

CDC has since been part of a joint team investigating the extent and impact of flooding in Regions Seven and Eight; established a Forward Logistics Centre at Orinduik to store and distribute 327 relief food hampers at Chenapau, Kaibarupai, Waipa, Sand Hill, Itabac, Kanapang and 209 relief cleaning hampers at Kaibarupai, Waipa, Sand Hill, Itabac, Kanapang. CDC is preparing to distribute food hampers and cleaning and medical supplies in Region Seven. To date the government has expended $7,957,892 to provide relief to the affected communities. Over $2M was used for flights, while over $4M was used for food supplies for the region.

Other needs the affected communities have include: Water tanks; buckets; water purification tablets; mosquito nets; insect repellant; mattresses; tarpaulin; clothing; rechargeable lamps and sports equipment.

HEALTH SITUATION

Meanwhile, Craig, in providing an update on the health situation in Regions Seven and Eight said there have been no reported outbreaks. Craig noted however, that there were a few cases of diarrhoea, but these were quickly contained by doctors deployed by the Ministry of Public Health. A team from that ministry had been deployed to Kaibarupai and Waipa upon becoming aware of the flooding there. This team provided medical assistance to those residents affected by flood waters in and around these areas. Another team is expected to be deployed over the next few days, providing medical supplies and assistance to other flood-affected areas.

