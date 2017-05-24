Drivers snub Parking Meter consultations

TAXI-drivers, mini-bus operators and operators of vehicles used for commercial purposes, who were invited to the second day of the public consultations on the parking meter project on Wednesday at City Hall, were a ‘no-show’.

The lack of attendance of these stakeholders poses some difficulty to the renegotiating committee of the Mayor and City Council in garnering the views and suggestions of stakeholders on the controversial parking meter project.

“It’s a missed opportunity for us to hear from them,” chairman of the renegotiating committee, Malcolm Ferreira noted.

When questioned by the Guyana Chronicle however, Ferreira underscored that it would be “inappropriate” to progress without consulting these stakeholders and reassured that the committee would strive to engage these persons.

“We need their input, so we have to get it [consultations between these stakeholders and the renegotiating team],” Ferreira stressed, while noting that is pertinent to involve all stakeholders.

In response to allegations made by President of the United Mini-bus association, Eon Andrews that the mini-bus operators would not be attending the consultation since they were not formally invited, the chairman conceded that invitations were only sent out through the various mediums of mass media but also disclosed that he was not aware of the existence of such a union.

This ‘no-show’ comes just one day after a fruitful meeting between member s of the Movement against Parking Meters (MAPM), the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the M&CC’s renegotiating committee.

During this initial consultation, these stakeholders affirmed that the parking meter contract was illegal ab initio, and they signaled that they were all firmly against its renegotiation. They noted however that they were not opposed to a parking system but demanded a new, transparent and bona fide project.

In addition to Ferreira, the renegotiating committee comprises of councilors Noelle Chow-Chee, Roopnarine Persaud, Ivelaw Henry, Tricia Richards, Carlyle Goring and Heston Bostwick.

The lack of representation by these stakeholders poses a difficulty in progressing in the consultations since the committee endeavors to involve all stakeholders. Today, the committee is scheduled to meet with city residents.