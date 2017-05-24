Digicel provides aid to flood affected residents

DIGICEL Guyana on Wednesday provided a quantity of supplies to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Amerindian People’s Association (APA), which will be taken to flood affected communities within Regions Seven and Eight.

Residents of the two regions have been severely affected by flash floods, which resulted in the loss of and damage to houses and roads, clothing, food supplies, and farms.

The donation by the telecommunications company comprised of a “substantial quantity” of food items and detergent, a statement from Digicel noted on Wednesday.

Public Relations Officer, Vidya Sanichara said, “We empathise with those residents who have lost their livelihood and have been displaced; we hope that these items bring some sort of relief where it is needed most.”

Sanichara expressed confidence that the items provided will reach those in need of assistance as a result of the floods. Meanwhile, Governance and Rights Coordinator, Laura George, along with other staff of the Amerindian People’s Association (APA), continue to work closely with the CDC in coordinating relief efforts to ensure donations are sent to those in need.

George thanked Digicel for their support and said, “Every little bit matters, you may not be able to give in the magnitude that Digicel did today, but whatever you can offer will be appreciated.”

Over 3000 residents are affected as homes, farms, roads and other areas of dwelling have been destroyed.