A clear and present danger

THIS build-up of sand, in the foreground at right, is where a culvert should have been constructed on Toucan Street, North-East LaPenitence, to help with flooding in the community during the rainy season.

According to Toucan Street residents, work on the culvert was started since last December, but for some unexplained reason was abruptly abandoned.

Now motorists in particular, are forced to navigate their way around the mound, which has managed to encroach on half of an already narrow roadway.

(Photo by Adrian Narine)