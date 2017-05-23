T&T sets up U.S. camp ahead of June 8 qualifier

TRINIDAD & Tobago’s 17-player World Cup squad travelled yesterday to the United States ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Americans on June 8.

The team will train at the University of Colorado in Boulder, less than 30 miles away from the venue of the key encounter at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

T&T are also scheduled to face hosts Costa Rica on June 13.

“We’ve got the two games against the U.S. and Costa Rica, so the idea has been to prepare the boys in the best possible way,” said head coach Dennis Lawrence. “We have had five sessions at home with a group of players who have been able to help us start the preparations.

“The idea is to get there and try to acclimatise as quickly as possible so we will be starting work there immediately.

Seventeen players will be travelling on Tuesday. Some will be coming back because the final squad has not been selected as yet. We expect to have the full contingent on June 4.”

The foreign-based trio of midfielders Khaleem Hyland and Levi Garcia, and defender Sheldon Bateau, are expected to join the side later in the week.

The full roster includes Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (no club), Jan-Michael Williams (North East Stars). Defenders: Daneil Cyrus (North East Stars), Carlos Edwards (Central FC), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Triston Hodge (W Connection), Alvin Jones (DirecTV W Connection). Midfielders: Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Hughtun Hector (DirecTV W Connection), Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh), Leston Paul (North East Stars); Jomal Williams (Murcielagos FC/Mexico). Forwards: Jamille Boatswain (Defence Force), Willis Plaza (East Bengal/India), Akeem Roach (no club), Shahdon Winchester (Murcielagos FC/Mexico).

(Sportsmax)