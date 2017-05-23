REO of Reg 8 sent on leave

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 8 Potaro/Siparuni, Rafel Downes, has been sent on administrative leave as the Ministry of Communities launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of the region’s resources.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Communities, the Ministry of Finance has also revoked Mr. Downes’ appointment as Head of Budget Agency for the region, and has sent him a letter informing him of the decision on May 14, 2017.

“The revocation of this appointment was on basis of grave changes leveled against the Regional Executive Officer (REO) for breaching internal controls and using his authority to misappropriate the region’s resources,” the statement said.

The internal audit division report is currently being assessed by the Ministry even as Downes awaits the ministry’s determination of charges.