Guyanese mason found dead in Trinidad 

[Trinidad Guardian] – The body of a Guyanese was found dumped at a Trinidad’s tourist attraction on Saturday. He was identified as Guyanese national Conrad Gittens.

Gittens, 50, lived at Princes Town with relatives, his estranged wife Nicole Gittens told members of the media Monday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

The mother of Gittens’ four children said although they were estranged, she was still hurting that the father of her children had been murdered in a brutal way. She said her husband was last seen alive bar hopping with friends on Friday night and then Sunday night homicide officers were showing her pictures of her murdered husband to confirm his identity.

“He was a mason and an all-rounder. If anyone ask for help he would do it, he never look for trouble or bacchanal with anyone. Yes he used to drink and he would tell me nobody buys drinks for him, so nobody could tell him to stop,” Gittens said.

She said her husband was last seen with a woman around 6 am on Saturday.

“He was never a fighter. I not feeling nice knowing he got killed. I know we had our little ups and downs but it not feeling nice hearing it,” Gittens said.

According to police reports, officers of the Tableland Police Station were called to the Devil’s Woodyard around 3 pm on Saturday after the body of a man was found in a drain. A a blood-stained stone was seen nearby. The Devil’s Woodyard is located in Hindustan, New Grant and is known for its mud volcanoes. Gittens was stabbed multiple times and police believe his body was dumped after being murdered elsewhere.