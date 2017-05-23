Forty-nine athletes expected to represent Guyana at SA Junior Championships

THE final team to represent Guyana at the June 3-4 South America Junior (U-20) Championships is expected to comprise approximately 49 athletes, who will be selected early next week, following the local athletes’ performances at the Independence Track and Field Meet this weekend.

At a press briefing held at Olympic House yesterday morning, team manager Cornel Rose said the team will comprise 27 male and 22 female athletes. They will be chosen from a squad that the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has been training for the past month or so.

Rose was optimistic that the team can deliver on the high expectations that Guyana will do well.

“I think we can have 99% success, because we have a slew of coaches working with the team and I think the training that the athletes have been doing will suffice ahead of the competition. They have been going hard and the constant training with each other will give them that competitive edge,” he shared.

AAG president Aubrey Hutson noted that he too has faith in the athletes to do their best and make their country proud when they perform at the first large scale international athletics meet to be held on local shores.

“I think the athletes understand the importance of having the meet here and what it means for Guyana and they will give of their best especially with the South American countries knowing our capabilities and wanting the full force of our competition,” Hutson said.

Hutson also announced that arrangements are coming along smoothly for the Championships, especially as it pertains to preparations at the National Track and Field Centre, where the premier event will be held.

Hutson, earlier this month, had explained that several enhancements were needed at the facility to bring it up to standard. These included the installation of safety cages for the discus and hammer throw areas, as well as the ordering of additional backup hurdles, as well as extra blocks.

“We anticipate that everything should be in by this weekend, giving us an entire week ahead of the Championships,” Hutson stated.

Indranauth Haralsingh of the Ministry of Tourism, was also present at yesterday’s briefing and outlined the body’s role in using the event to help market Guyana as a tourism destination.

Haralsingh and others from the local organising committee later yesterday met with officials from Brazil, Chile and Suriname to speak further about the tourism packages that will be made available to the travellers.