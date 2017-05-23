Brewley’s double help ‘Multi’ to regain ‘Screw’ Richmond title

By Joe Chapman

THANKS to a sensational performance by eventual tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Omar Brewley, the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) regained the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Memorial Secondary Schools U-18 football championship, with a 3-1 win

over New Silvercity Secondary over the weekend.

Brewley found the back of the net to open his team’s scoring, collecting a cross from teammate Omar Williams on the left flank to the centre of the goalmouth from where he headed home for a 1-0 lead.

However, New Silvercity Secondary equalised through Emmanuel Atkins in the 40th minute and the game ended with the two sides level on a goal each.

The former three-time champions were able to gain the upper hand when Andre Mayers, in the 65th minute, was able to receive a neat pass from Jahu Regis. He made no mistake in putting ‘Multi’ up 2-1.

That goal seemed to have deflated the hopes of the New Silvercity Secondary lads and two minutes later Brewley was able to make a run through the middle, as he latched on to a through-ball and with one marker left in his wake, he fired home what sealed the win for the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary.

Organising Secretary of the Linden Chapter of the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation, Kevin DeJonge, said that “despite the many challenges we were able to get the tournament concluded”. He thanked all who made it possible

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School players dominated the individual awards ceremony which followed, taking home the lion’s share of the accolades. Apart from being named MVP, Brewley also copped the Outstanding Forward prize.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Gentle who was outstanding between the uprights for ‘Multi’ was named Best Goalkeeper and their coach Dellon Peters the Best Coach of the final.

Defender for the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary ‘Multi’, Kevin Dornick, was named Outstanding Defender and their captain Andre Mayers the Best Midfield Player, while New Silvercity Secondary coach Dwalon Farrell was named the Outstanding Coach for the tournament taking away the first-ever Jamie Craig Memorial Award, while New Silvercity Secondary were also named the Fair Play Award winner.