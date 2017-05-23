Bolt, Gayle offer prayers for families of Manchester attack

WEST Indies batsman Chris Gayle and world’s fastest man Usain Bolt were among a number of high-profile athletes to offer condolences to victims of the bombing attack in Manchester, England, on Monday.

The suspected terror attack, which took place following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, has left 22 dead and 59 people, including 12 under the age of 16, injured and taken to hospital.

As news of the attack spread across the social media landscape the athletes were among those expressing shock at the attack and quick to offer condolences to the families of the victims. Bolt and Gayle featured prominently among them.

“Thoughts & prayers go out to people of Manchester and all those who are affected,” Bolt said via social media platform Twitter.

“Thoughts and prayers go out to Manchester! #VerySad” Gayle said via the same communication medium. India captain Virat Kohli, a teammate of Gayle at Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also expressed his condolences.

“I wish a lot of courage & strength to all those affected in the Manchester bombings last night. Heartbreaking to hear the sad news,” Kohli said.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the terror attack. (Sportsmax)