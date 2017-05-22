Teixeira part of observer team for UK election

Opposition Chief Whip and Parliamentarian, Gail Teixeira will observe as part of an Election Assessment Mission (EAM) of the UK General Election in June 2017 and contribute to recommendations to improve future UK general elections.

This is according to a release from the UK, which noted that the Mission, which is being arranged by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK) as it did in the 2015 and 2010 general elections, will also observe elections in 7 other UK constituencies to oversee polling, counting and post-election complaints or appeals.

“The Mission will compromise of up to 34 Commonwealth parliamentarians and election officials from 23 countries and territories. They will monitor Election Day procedures at polling stations, meet with candidates, returning officers, local officials, community groups and other relevant stakeholders in order to assess the conduct of the election,” the release noted.

Head of Mission, Sebastian Pillay MP, from Seychelles was quoted in the release as saying, “Exercising the right to vote is a fundamental part of democracy. CPA UK’s Election Assessment Mission will seek to ensure the UK election process is legitimate and representative of the electorate. On behalf of the team, we look forward to engaging with the democratic process in the UK.”

Additionally, Chief Executive of CPA UK, Andrew Tuggey CBE was also quoted as saying, “This third UK Election Assessment Mission is a vital element of CPA UK’s commitment to enhance openness and transparency in parliamentary democracy across the Commonwealth. Assessing elections upholds the core values of the Commonwealth.

“I warmly welcome parliamentarians and election officials from across the Commonwealth and thank them for their commitment. Their assessments will add value to the UK’s electoral processes, and I know they will find the Mission extremely interesting and worthwhile.”

Election Assessment Missions

CPA UK defines an Election Assessment Mission (EAM) as a very short mission comprising less than a week of deployment, covering election day and only one or two days before and after. An EAM will only examine the administration of Election Day as opposed to the entire election period.

CPA UK conducts EAMs as part of its parliamentary strengthening programmes, to enhance the skills and capacity of parliamentarians as election observers.

The Mission will observe the following UK constituencies: Gower (Wales), Manchester Central, Edinburgh West (Scotland), Birmingham Ladywood, North Norfolk, East Devon, Darlington, and Hendon (London). The Mission will collate its observations and produce a preliminary report within a day of the general election and a final report with recommendations within 2 months of the election.

Outcomes of Previous Missions

Following a recommendation from the 2010 Mission, voters queuing when polling stations close at 10pm can still cast their votes. Previously polling stations operated different rules due to a lack of clarity and consistency.

As part of the 2017 Mission, CPA UK will also consider the outcomes from the 2015 Mission.