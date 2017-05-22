Sailor remanded for possession of ‘ganja’

A Sailor caught with almost two kilos of cannabis, was Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a drug trafficking charge.

Jermaine Black, 25, of Wakenaam, Essequibo denied the allegation which stated that on May 19, 2017 at Water Front Port Kaituma, he had 1814 grams of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Black’s attorney, Darren Wade argued that the alleged narcotics were not found in his client’s possession and neither does his client have knowledge or had custody of the drug.

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore told the court that the marijuana was found in two boxes which were concealed inside of a locker belonging to Black. According to Prosecutor Moore, Black has the keys to the locker and told police that someone had given him the boxes.

The Chief Magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Black until August 8. The matter was transferred to the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.