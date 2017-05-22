Region Eight floods: Water level rising in rivers due to overnight rains

AS the authorities continue to monitor flood waters in Region Eight, residents of several North Rupununi villages have commenced harvesting several crops in anticipation of high water levels.

On Monday, reports were that the water levels in several rivers and creeks in the Potaro/Siparuni area (Region Eight) have risen following overnight rains on Sunday , mainly in the vicinity of several flood-hit communities such as Chenapau and Kanapang.

Regional officials at Region Eight told the Guyana Chronicle on Monday that relief supplies are being ferried to the affected areas daily. At the villages of Kaibarupai, Waipa, Sandhill, Kopinang information relating to damage is being compiled by the regional authorities.

A helicopter took relief supplies during the afternoon hours on Monday to Kanapang as relief efforts to assist residents there have been increased. While the situation remains serious at those villages, the weather cleared during the day. Persistent rains over the past two weeks have contributed to floodwaters rising in mainly low-lying areas in the hinterland villages. Major waterways, such as the Ireng River on the Guyana/Brazil border have overtopped, leading to concerns of relocation to persons in the area.

Assessment

Over at Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has dispatched teams to the villages of Jawalla and Kako to assess floodwaters there. Reports are that some 80 families at Jawalla are unable to access their homes as a result of flooding. At Kako, the entire village was flooded on Sunday. There are also reports of flooding at low-lying areas at Kamarang.

Meanwhile, North Rupununi residents have commenced harvesting several crops, mainly cassava as they foresee flooding of the flatlands in the area. According to Mike Williams of the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB) residents of several villages in the area have informed him of their predictions. As such he noted that persons are harvesting their cassava and converting the crop in farine. He said the problem would be sourcing markets for the staple and according to him, persons are looking at selling the commodity outside of the region, including at Mahdia.

Reports are that access to the village of Karasabai is being hampered by flooding, including a bridge which was constructed recently. According to Williams, persons in the village have notified the authorities in the region that the roadway into Karasabai was impassable, mainly for vehicles.

Elsewhere, he said that there are no other indications of flooding at the moment. However, given past experiences, residents are not ruling out floodwaters as the annual May/June rains prevail. Residents of Kanapang village will be benefiting from a gas stove, as well as a quantity of mosquito nets and footballs, one day after they requested same from Minister of State, Joseph Harmon. According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, during a visit to the village on Sunday, Toshao Charles Lewis requested assistance from the Minister, in the provision of a stove and other utensils for the school’s kitchen, as everything had been washed away by the floodwaters. He also requested a quantity of mosquito nets and footballs for the children. In response, Minister Harmon pledged to see what could be done to immediately assist the village.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Office of Gaico Construction and General Services Incorporated, Komal Singh, who is a close partner of the CDC, was contacted and he immediately offered to provide assistance. The gas stove, equipped with all fittings, as well as a cylinder of gas, will be provided for the community. According to the release, Singh said that the company strongly believes in corporate social responsibility and, especially at this time, it is even more important that people come together to assist the affected residents.

“For our company, we have always believed in corporate responsibility and since we saw the flooding last week, we immediately contacted CDC and contributed foodstuff and cleaning agents. When we heard about the need for the stove, we thought that it would be a tangible donation because even if it’s one item, it is going to be able to satisfy a mass of children and so we responded,” he said.

The items will be taken to the CDC’s Forward Operations Base at the border location of Orinduik, after which it will be shuttled to the village by the end of today, Tuesday. The CDC has identified additional needs of the residents in the affected villages and these include water tanks, buckets, water purification tablets, mosquito nets, insect repellent, mattresses, tarpaulin, clothing, rechargeable lamps and sports equipment.

All donations can be made to the CDC at its Thomas Lands location and the National Emergency Operations Centre can be contacted at (592) 226-1114, 226-8815, 226-1027 or 225-5847 or (592) 623-1700/600-7500.