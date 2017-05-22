One dead in Durban Street accident

ONE person is dead and 13 others have been hospitalised after a pickup slammed into a route 41 minibus BVV 5273 at the intersection of Durban and Smyth Streets, Georgetown on Sunday.

The dead man was unidentified up to press time.

The minibus driver who has been identified as Osafo Edgill of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, is in a serious but stable condition.

Reports indicate that the minibus was proceeding east along Durban Street at a fast pace when pickup GRR8350,which was proceeding south along Smyth Street failed to stop at the intersection, resulting in the collision.

The minibus slammed into a nearby utility pole, cracking it while the Toyota Tacoma hit a blue car PLL 4474,parked next to ‘Classique GT Beer Garden’.

The Tacoma’s driver was identified as Elton Carter of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, and according to police, he was uncooperative when asked to do a breathalyser test, claiming he has chest pains.

He had no signs of serious injuries.

The owner of the parked blue car,Christopher Lesparance told the Guyana Chronicle he was watching football on television in the beer garden when he heard a loud sound.

He related that when he turned around, he saw the minibus and a passenger hanging through the window bleeding profusely.

On examination of what had happened, Lesparance said he noticed a pickup had slammed into his parked car on the sidewalk.

Residents in the area said the driver of the Toyota pickup left the accident scene and his relatives informed police that he was injured and was taken to receive medical attention.

“I blame passengers for this because if they should hold one head and speak up when traveling in a speeding recklessly driven vehicle, the driver will either have to drive more carefully or put them all out. But some of passengers bash you when you speak out while traveling in such conditions instead of supporting you,” one resident said, adding: “If you people don’t say anything then drivers will continue to play in traffic with your lives and the lives of your children.”

Traffic Officer,Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud said lack of care at intersections is one of the most prevalent causes of accident in Georgetown.