Norman McLean among nominees for registries board

MAJOR General (Rtd), Norman Mc Clean, has been nominated by the Private Sector Commission to sit on the Governing Board of the Deeds and Commercial Registry.

In a release on Monday, the Attorney General Chambers stated that nominees for the Governing board of the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority have been identified and have been submitted to Cabinet for its next meeting for its approval of their appointments. Cabinet meets today.

The last board expired in May 2016 and the delay in constituting a new board was solely as a result of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (Amendment) Bill 2017 being laid before Parliament. The board will be fully constituted after the Bill is passed in the National Assembly on June 15 2017, the AG chambers stated.

Those nominated include: Ms. Christine Mc Gowan as Chairman; Ms Zana Frank, Deputy Registrar of Deeds; Ms Nicole Prince, Registrar of the Commercial Registry; Ms Gillian Pollard from the Ministry of Finance; Ms. Aretha Henry from the Ministry of Communities; Ms Sharon Small, a nominee from the Guyana Bar Association; Mr Kumar Dorasami from the Guyana Association of Legal Practitioners and Major General (Rtd) Norman Mc Clean the Private Sector’s nominee. The other three representatives await the passage of the Bill and include the representatives from the Ministry of Business, the Guyana Revenue Authority and the Chief Valuation Officer. The previous Chairman was not reappointed, as she is no longer a Compliance officer at a local Bank.

The Board is an independent body established to promote the proper and efficient performance of the functions of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority. The Board is expected to operate for a period of two years.