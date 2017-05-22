Municipalities showcase talent in street fair

MUNICIPALITIES from across the country on Saturday gathered on Regent Street, in front of City Hall to showcase their talent through various creations and activities at a street fair.

Georgetown Solid Waste Director,Walter Narine said the fair was held in conjunction with the Mayors’ conference.

Persons from different towns used the opportunity to showcase what their region offers to the rest of the country.

On display were mostly artwork, craft, food and unique activities that the municipalities undertake in order to keep their internal economy vibrant.

According to Narine, Georgetown used the opportunity to show persons how a shift to re-cycling can cut costs.

“Millions of dollars are spent every year on garbage collection but this can be averted once persons adopt the way of re-cycling,” the Solid Waste Director said.

Passersby were intrigued by how basic materials that are tossed away as waste could be re-used as household necessities.

Meanwhile, persons from Linden showcased the locally made “pleasurable flavours” products such as hot sauce, green seasoning, cucumber, papaw, corilla and souree pepper sauce, an all-purpose seasoning, sweet pepper relish and mango.

The product was created by Dianna Plowell from Ameila’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and has been in existence for over five years.

Other craftsmen/women also displayed their creations that were either machine or handmade.

Individuals who visited the mini-expo said the initiative was one that had the potential to grow and create a network among the towns.