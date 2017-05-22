Min Norton out of hospital, to return to work in two weeks’ time

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton has been discharged from the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is resting comfortably at home, the Ministry of the Presidency has reported.

“His prognosis is good and he is expected to return to work in the next two weeks,” a release from the Ministry noted on Monday. On Thursday last (May 18), Dr Norton was admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care of the GPHC for observation, after complaining of feeling unwell.