Linden man charged with murder of wife

The Linden man who allegedly hacked his wife to death on Friday, May 19, appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Michael London was charged with the capital offence of murder and was remanded to prison until June 27, 2017. The case has been transferred to the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Shaneka Elliot, 38, was stabbed to death after threatening to end the relationship which relatives said was rocked by abuse. A post-mortem was done on the body Monday and the cause of death was given as “multiple incise wounds,’’ a police release noted.

London was arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Friday evening in the jungle of Moblissa, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. During the ensuing process of the arrest, the man reportedly violently attacked the lawmen and was shot once to his left leg.

Around 10:00hrs on the day in question, the woman of 1206 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was stabbed about 15 times by her husband, who is the father of her youngest child Makayla. The woman had had enough of his abuse and indicated to him that she was ending the marriage. But before she did, London inflicted the wounds about her body.

The man, a former soldier who hails from the East Coast of Demerara, had visited his wife for Mother’s Day, but remained until the fatal incident. Before the start of this year, the woman and her husband were living on the East Coast, but after her husband’s mother died, she returned to live in Linden.