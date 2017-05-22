Kitty man charged with smoking cannabis

A 46-year-old man, who was caught by the police smoking a ‘joint,’ was released on $20,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Gavin Hinckson of Alexander Street, Kitty is alleged to have smoked cannabis on May 19, 2017 at Kitty Public Road, Georgetown. Hinckson had initially pleaded guilty to the charge but after he was informed of the 1 to 5 years jail sentence the charge attracts, the unrepresented man quickly changed his plea to not guilty.

“Is bare smokers is be in deh, no thief man…them police run pon the Gaza and a set of people who been deh smoking start run,” Hinckson told the court.

The court heard thatg police during a raid in the Kitty area, saw the accused sitting under a shade on a bench with a cigarette like object in his hands smoking.

The ranks saw Hinckson as he huffed and puffed the object and contacted him. The object was searched and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stem suspected to be cannabis were found inside.

“It’s just lil weed yuh boy smoking,” the accused allegedly told the police when he was questioned about the cannabis.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves made no objection to the accused being granted bail. Hinckson however told the court that he was only released from the prison 10 months ago and would be grateful if he was not remanded.

Magistrate Latchman released the accused on $20,000 bail and adjourned the matter to June 20.