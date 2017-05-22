‘It’s alive and kicking!’ Parking-meter consultations begin today

“IT’S alive, it’s kicking, and it’s well! It’s not going to die!” Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green said on Monday about the controversial parking meter project.

The seven-member committee, headed by Councillor Malcolm Ferreira, finally broke its silence at yesterday’s statutory meeting, and provided an update on new developments as far as the renegotiating of the contract is concerned. He did so at the instigation of the mayor, who felt it was only common courtesy that they should.

It was later learnt that a statement was sent Town Clerk Royston King since last Friday, but according to the mayor, she did not receive one. As a matter of fact, she told Chronicle just recently that in the same way the public is in the dark about any new developments surrounding the project, so too was she.

Meanwhile, Councillor Ferreira announced yesterday that the renegotiating committee will be hosting a series of public consultations with stakeholders from today until Thursday, between 14:00 and 19:00hrs.

“The main objective,” he said, “is to listen to concerns and suggestions on the implementing of parking meters within the city.”

He said, too, that the committee is expected to have talks today with the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM), the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

On Wednesday, it will meet with taxi and minibus operators, as well as with the owners and operators of vehicles used for commercial purposes.

On Thursday, it will be the turn of private residents within the metered zone, as well as residents outside of it to meet with the committee.

The mayor recently hinted that the renegotiating team might need to seek an extension of the three-month suspension order from the government in order to get its work done.

She reiterated that there was nothing sinister about the original parking meter contract, which is why she chose to recuse herself from the renegotiating team.

“I want people to see that I have nothing to do with it; there was nothing corrupt about it,” the mayor said.

“I was accused of being corrupt; people were saying money was paid to us and all that, so I just decided I would take my hands off and allow people to investigate.

“I know I am clean. The team that negotiated in the first instance was not part of a corruption; they did not have anything under the table. We think we did everything above board and that was our best shot,” she added.

Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan had communicated Cabinet’s decision for a 90-day suspension of the metered parking system, but the town clerk had opted to go after legal advice to challenge the minister’s order, resulting in a majority vote by city councillors to put such an order on hold.

Minister Bulkan was subsequently directed by Cabinet to immediately suspend operation of the by-laws which govern the project.

The City Council, thereafter, approved a seven-member team to negotiate a revised parking meter contract with Smart City Solutions, the company to which City Hall granted the concession to install meters in the city.

Councillor Ferreira was elected chairman of the team that comprises Councillors Noelle Chow-Chee, Carlyle Goring, Tricia Richards, Ivelaw Henry, Roopnarine Persaud and Heston Bostwick.