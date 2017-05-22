Father jailed on cocaine charge

Alan Charles of Kitty, Georgetown, was sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined $6,000 for the being in possession of a utensil used for smoking cocaine

Charles, 58, appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and Monday and pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred on May 19, 2017 at Pike Street, Kitty.

The court was told that on the day in question, police ranks conducted raids in the area when they stopped and searched Charles, during which a glass pipe used for smoking cocaine was found in his pants pocket.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves told the court that the instrument was tested and traces of cocaine were found; according to the Prosecutor, Charles admitted that the item belonged to him and that he indeed uses it to smoke cocaine.

During a plea of mitigation, Charles told Magistrate Latchman that he was never charged before and that he has two children.