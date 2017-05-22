Duo on drug trafficking charge

FOLLOWING a police raid in the Kitty, Georgetown area, a 22-year-old labourer, who was bused with cannabis in his haversack, was on Monday remanded to prison.

Ishaka John of ‘A’ Field Sophia had the charged read to him by City Magistrate Judy Latchman which alleged that on May 19, 2017 at Alexander Street, Kitty, he had 57.7 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

John denied that charge while his attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy told the court that the suspected drugs were not found in his client’s possession.

According to Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, ranks during a police raid in the Kitty area, observed the accused acting suspicious and conducted a search on him. The suspected cannabis was found in a haversack the accused had on his back. Magistrate Latchman however recused herself from the matter transferring it to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The Chief Magistrate recalled the matter and remanded John until May 23, 2017 where he will appear before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old construction worker, allegedly busted during the police raid with over 6 grams of cannabis was charge and released on $30,000 bail.

Eon Williams of Sandy Bobb Street, Kitty appeared before Magistrate Latchman and denied that on May 19, 2017 at Kitty he had 6.6 grams of cannabis in his possession.

The unrepresented man was released on bail after police prosecutor, Gonsalves made no objection. The matter was adjourned to June 12.