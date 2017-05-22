Duo busted with illegal gun, ammo remanded

TWO men, who were nabbed by police with an illegal firearm and ammunition in a car with false number plates, appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday.

Jamie Marks, 27 of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and Mark Griffith, 19 of 1 Mile, Linden were separately charged with the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

It is alleged that on May 19, 2017 at Duncan Street, Georgetown they had 9 mm pistol along with nine matching rounds in their possession without being the holder of firearm licenses.

Both men denied the charges and were remanded to prison. The matter is adjourned until June 12. Marks was additionally slapped with another charge, which alleged that on May 19, 2017 at Duncan Street, Georgetown he fraudulently placed a fake licence plate, PNN 1154 on a motorcar, which is registered under PVV 3532.

He denied the charge and was granted $100,000 bail. The matter is adjourned until June 12; he however remains on remand for the other charge.

According to reports, acting on information received, police trailed the men after suspecting that the registration plates on the car were false, and subsequently intercepted them on Sheriff and Duncan Streets.

A search was carried out on the vehicle and the unlicensed gun and ammunition were found.