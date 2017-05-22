Chaos in court as trio committed to High Court for murder

PANDEMONIUM broke out at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Monday afternoon after three men were committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of re-migrant Agriculturist, Anthony Breedy.

Paul Goriah, 28, of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara; Donnel Trapp known as “Short man,” 21, and Keimo Corbin known as “Trini,” 18, both of Timehri, are currently on remand for the murder.

The trio is alleged to have committed the gruesome crime between March 12 and 14, 2016 at the Lot 67 Hill Foot, Soesdyke home of Breedy during the course of a robbery. Based on reports, the body of 60-year-old Breedy was found in the lower flat of his two-storey house, with multiple injuries to his head. His hands and feet were bound. It was reported that after Breedy was killed, his killers made off with his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and other belongings including an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

On Monday, City Magistrate Leron Daly ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the men to go before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes but the decision did not go down well with the men, who started a ruckus in the prisoners’ holding area.

Donnel Trapp pushed Police Inspector Ram, who is in charge of the lockup at the court; the prisoner threatened to kill Ram and advanced towards him. He had to be restrained by the ranks, but Trapp overpowered the police and threw a garbage bin at Ram.

Trapp’s relatives rushed to his aid in an attempt to calm him but they too were assaulted. His mother fainted several times during the ordeal. The two other murder accused rushed to the woman’s aid while Trapp eventually calmed down. Ranks from the riot squad were called in while the Court compound was on lock-down.

During Monday’s uproar, spectators flocked the upstairs of the court as they looked on in bewilderment.